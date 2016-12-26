Home > Promo > WOW HITS 2017 Giveaways & Grand Prize
WOW HITS 2017 Giveaways & Grand Prize

December 26th, 2016

2016 may be coming to a close, but we aren’t done giving away amazing prizes!   Tune in to WJTL on the final days of 2016 for your chance to call in to win a collection of the year’s most-loved songs!  It’s the WOW Hits 2017  2CD set, which includes 33 uplifting songs about God’s love for us, trusting God to carry us through the difficult times, and being a light to the world.  (track list below)

(Click HERE to but it online!)

Keep our phone number in your phone 717 392-3690 because WJTL will give you lots of chances to win WOW Hits 2017 this week.  And everybody who wins one will also be entered into the grand prize drawing to win a WOW Artist brick, which includes the full-length CD from each artist appearing on the project–that’s 33 CDs!

Rules:

*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible to win.

*One winner per household in this contest.

*If you won a grand prize on WJTL this year, you are not eligible for this contest.

*If you won a WOW Artist brick in the past, you are not eligible for this contest.

*Grand Prize winner will be announced on Friday, December 30th around 4:20pm.

 

Disc One:

  1. Flawless – Mercy Me
  2. Just Be Held – Casting Crowns
  3. Good Good Father – Chris Tomlin
  4. If We’re Honest – Francesca Battistelli
  5. Grace Wins – Matthew West
  6. My Story – Big Daddy Weave
  7. Same Power – Jeremy Camp
  8. Breathe – Johnny Diaz
  9. Remember – Passion [feat. Brett Yunker & Melodie Maline]
  10. Tell Your Heart To Beat Again – Danny Gokey
  11. Slow Down – Nichole Nordeman
  12. Deliverer – Matt Maher
  13. Prodigal – Sidewalk Prophets
  14. One True God – Steven Curtis Chapman
  15. Guilty – Newsboys
  16. Everything Comes Alive – We Are Messengers

Disc Two

  1. Feel It – TobyMac
  2. It’s Not Over Yet – For King & Country
  3. The River – Jordan Feliz
  4. Trust In You – Lauren Daigle
  5. Lift Your Heads Weary Sinners (Chains) – Crowder
  6. Diamonds – Hawk Nelson
  7. Happiness – NEEDTOBREATHE
  8. Your Words – Third Day [feat. Harvest]
  9. Say The Word – Hillsong United
  10. You Are Loved – Stars Go Dim
  11. Fierce – Jesus Culture
  12. Real Love – Hillsong Young & Free
  13. Exhale – Plumb
  14. What You Want – Tenth Avenue North
  15. The God I Know – Love & The Outcome
  16. Chain Breaker – Zach Williams
  17. Song Of My Father – Urban Rescue

 

 

 

 

 

 




