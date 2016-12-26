WOW HITS 2017 Giveaways & Grand Prize
2016 may be coming to a close, but we aren’t done giving away amazing prizes! Tune in to WJTL on the final days of 2016 for your chance to call in to win a collection of the year’s most-loved songs! It’s the WOW Hits 2017 2CD set, which includes 33 uplifting songs about God’s love for us, trusting God to carry us through the difficult times, and being a light to the world. (track list below)
Keep our phone number in your phone 717 392-3690 because WJTL will give you lots of chances to win WOW Hits 2017 this week. And everybody who wins one will also be entered into the grand prize drawing to win a WOW Artist brick, which includes the full-length CD from each artist appearing on the project–that’s 33 CDs!
Rules:
*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible to win.
*One winner per household in this contest.
*If you won a grand prize on WJTL this year, you are not eligible for this contest.
*If you won a WOW Artist brick in the past, you are not eligible for this contest.
*Grand Prize winner will be announced on Friday, December 30th around 4:20pm.
Disc One:
- Flawless – Mercy Me
- Just Be Held – Casting Crowns
- Good Good Father – Chris Tomlin
- If We’re Honest – Francesca Battistelli
- Grace Wins – Matthew West
- My Story – Big Daddy Weave
- Same Power – Jeremy Camp
- Breathe – Johnny Diaz
- Remember – Passion [feat. Brett Yunker & Melodie Maline]
- Tell Your Heart To Beat Again – Danny Gokey
- Slow Down – Nichole Nordeman
- Deliverer – Matt Maher
- Prodigal – Sidewalk Prophets
- One True God – Steven Curtis Chapman
- Guilty – Newsboys
- Everything Comes Alive – We Are Messengers
Disc Two
- Feel It – TobyMac
- It’s Not Over Yet – For King & Country
- The River – Jordan Feliz
- Trust In You – Lauren Daigle
- Lift Your Heads Weary Sinners (Chains) – Crowder
- Diamonds – Hawk Nelson
- Happiness – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Your Words – Third Day [feat. Harvest]
- Say The Word – Hillsong United
- You Are Loved – Stars Go Dim
- Fierce – Jesus Culture
- Real Love – Hillsong Young & Free
- Exhale – Plumb
- What You Want – Tenth Avenue North
- The God I Know – Love & The Outcome
- Chain Breaker – Zach Williams
- Song Of My Father – Urban Rescue