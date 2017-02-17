Five Fun Free Family Things To Do February 17-19, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

February 17-19, 2017

5 Laudate in concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 18th) from 7pm-8:30pm. Laudate is a group of music majors from the School of Music at Cairn University who regularly perform at schools, churches, and special events with a program of sacred, classical, and non-classical repertoire. More Info: WestPCA.com

4 Handbell Concert, Sunday (Feb. 19th) at 7pm at First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg. The concert will include music performed by two handbell choirs along with two adult vocal choirs. Selections range from sacred to secular. Refreshments to follow. More Info: FUMChurch.com

3 Great Backyard Bird Count tomorrow (Saturday, February 18) beginning at 9am at Clarence Schock Memorial Park at Governor Dick Environmental Center in Mount Gretna.

Help look for birds for the Great Backyard Bird Count. The birds will be reported to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The information is used to track how birds are doing and how better to protect them and their habitats. No experience is necessary. Bring binoculars. More Info: ParkatGovernorDick.org

2 “The Cat’s Pajamas” a 6 member jazz band dedicated to performing early jazz of the 1920’s, as well as modern tunes with the style of yesteryear in concert tomorrow (Saturday, February 18, 2017) 7pm at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lancaster. A free will offering will be taken. More Info: StPeterslutheran.org

1 Fire & Ice Festival in Lititz, tonight, tomorrow and Sunday (Feb. 17th-19th) at the Lititz Springs Park and throughout downtown Lititz. Ice sculptures, Chili Cook-Off, concerts, Winter Wonderland Carnival, Dodgeball Tournament, Community Movie Night and more!! Look for WJTL Friday night 5-9pm. Get all the info and times at: LititzFireAndIceFestival.com