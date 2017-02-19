Praise & Worship Show Playlist
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6:00 a.m.
|
O Come To The Altar
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here As In Heaven
|
2016
|
God Who Answers Prayer
|
Elevation Worship
|
God With Us
|
2009
|
Touch The Sky
|
Hillsong United
|
Empires
|
2015
|
Here Now (Madness)
|
Hillsong United
|
Empires
|
2015
|
The Same Power
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016
|
Awesome God
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Worship
|
2001
|
I Shall Not Want
|
Audrey Assad
|
Fortunate Fall
|
2013
|
Holy, Holy, Holy
|
Audrey Assad
|
Inheritance
|
2017
|
Beautiful
|
Phil Wickham
|
Cannons
|
2007
|
Shining
|
Phil Wickham
|
Cannons
|
2007
|
Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)
|
Shane & Shane
|
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|
2014
|
Be Near
|
Shane & Shane
|
Carry Away
|
2003
|
God I Look to You (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
2011
|
7:00 a.m.
|
2011
|
Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
2011
|
Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Miracles (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
This I Believe
|
Hillsong Worship
|
No Other Name
|
2015
|
No Other Name
|
Hillsong
|
No Other Name
|
2014
|
Jesus
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Never Lose Sight
|
2016
|
Gods Great Dance Floor
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Burning Lights
|
2013
|
Emmanuel
|
Martin Smith
|
Back To The Start
|
2014
|
Waiting Here for You (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|
2012
|
Knees To The Earth
|
Christy Nockels
|
Passion: Sacred Revolution
|
2003
|
Holy Roar
|
Christy Nockels
|
Passion: The Road To One Day
|
2000
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Christ Be All Around Me
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)
|
Matt Redman
|
10,000 Reasons
|
2012
|
Here For You
|
Matt Redman
|
10,000 Reasons
|
2011
|
I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
2011
|
Heroes
|
Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)
|
Brave New World
|
2015
|
You Came (Lazarus)
|
Jonathan David & Melissa Helser
|
Beautiful Surrender
|
2017
|
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)
|
Bethel Music
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Immeasurably More
|
Rend Collective
|
The Art Of Celebration
|
2014
|
Joy Of The Lord
|
Rend Collective
|
As Family We Go
|
2016
|
Great Rejoicing
|
Crowder
|
American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016
|
My Victory
|
Crowder
|
American Prodigal
|
2016
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
Your Mercy
|
2016
|
9:00 a.m.
|
All Because of the Cross
|
Paul Baloche
|
The Same Love
|
2012
|
Remember
|
Passion
|
Salvations Tide Is Rising
|
2016
|
Grace Flows Down (feat. Christy Nockels)
|
Passion Band
|
WOW Worship Aqua
|
2006
|
Good Good Father (feat. Phil Joel)
|
Zealand Worship
|
Zealand Worship – The EP
|
2015
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
Zealand Worship
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
2016
|
I Know Who You Are
|
Planetshakers
|
Momentum
|
2016
|
Spirit of God
|
Planetshakers
|
Outback Worship Sessions
|
2015