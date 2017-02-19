Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

February 19th, 2017

Name

Artist

Album

Year

6:00 a.m.

O Come To The Altar

Elevation Worship

Here As In Heaven

2016

God Who Answers Prayer

Elevation Worship

God With Us

2009

Touch The Sky

Hillsong United

Empires

2015

Here Now (Madness)

Hillsong United

Empires

2015

The Same Power

Michael W. Smith

Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)

2016

Awesome God

Michael W. Smith

Worship

2001

I Shall Not Want

Audrey Assad

Fortunate Fall

2013

Holy, Holy, Holy

Audrey Assad

Inheritance

2017

Beautiful

Phil Wickham

Cannons

2007

Shining

Phil Wickham

Cannons

2007

Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)

Shane & Shane

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

2014

Be Near

Shane & Shane

Carry Away

2003

God I Look to You (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

7:00 a.m.

2011

Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Miracles (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

This I Believe

Hillsong Worship

No Other Name

2015

No Other Name

Hillsong

No Other Name

2014

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight

2016

Gods Great Dance Floor

Chris Tomlin

Burning Lights

2013

Emmanuel

Martin Smith

Back To The Start

2014

Waiting Here for You (with Martin Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]

2012

Knees To The Earth

Christy Nockels

Passion: Sacred Revolution

2003

Holy Roar

Christy Nockels

Passion: The Road To One Day

2000

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

8:00 a.m.

Christ Be All Around Me

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)

Matt Redman

10,000 Reasons

2012

Here For You

Matt Redman

10,000 Reasons

2011

I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]

Bethel Live

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

2011

Heroes

Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)

Brave New World

2015

You Came (Lazarus)

Jonathan David & Melissa Helser

Beautiful Surrender

2017

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Immeasurably More

Rend Collective

The Art Of Celebration

2014

Joy Of The Lord

Rend Collective

As Family We Go

2016

Great Rejoicing

Crowder

American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)

2016

My Victory

Crowder

American Prodigal

2016

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

2016

9:00 a.m.

All Because of the Cross

Paul Baloche

The Same Love

2012

Remember

Passion

Salvations Tide Is Rising

2016

Grace Flows Down (feat. Christy Nockels)

Passion Band

WOW Worship Aqua

2006

Good Good Father (feat. Phil Joel)

Zealand Worship

Zealand Worship – The EP

2015

Your Love Is Wild

Zealand Worship

Your Love Is Wild

2016

I Know Who You Are

Planetshakers

Momentum

2016

Spirit of God

Planetshakers

Outback Worship Sessions

2015




