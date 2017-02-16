Promise of Hope-Fruitfulness

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on John 15:8.

Jesus said to His disciples, “This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.”

Jesus explained to them that their fruitfulness would depend on staying connected to Him. In verse 5, Jesus said, “I am the vine, you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

Flowing out of our relationship with Jesus will be spiritual fruit that makes a difference in God’s Kingdom for eternity. He invites us into the Great Commission of making and growing disciples for Christ. Without God, we can do nothing; but with God, the ordinary person becomes an extraordinary witness for Christ.

The evidence of spiritual fruit is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

