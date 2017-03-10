Five Fun Free Family Things To Do March 10-12, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

March 10-12, 2017

5 New Cumberland Library is hosting Susquehanna Service Dogs Sunday (March 12) from 3pm-4pm. Jane Jackson and her service dog will show how dogs can aid people with disabilities. Light refreshments served. More Info: NewCumberlandLibrary.org

4 The 34th Annual York Saint Patrick Day’s Parade tomorrow (Sat. March 11) at 1pm. The parade will step off from Market and Penn streets and proceed east on Market to the block between Duke and Queen Streets. More Info: YorkSaintPatricksDayParade.org

3 Winter Walks at Pinchot today (Fri.March 10) at 1pm. Experience Pinchot Park with easy to moderate walks led by the park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half. Dress for the weather, and bring water. More Info: DCNR.PA.Gov

2 Spring Vintage Revival Market tomorrow (Saturday March 11) 8am-1pm at Akron Church of the Brethren. Over 45 Vendors. Proceeds benefit House of His Creation. More Info: The Vintage Revival Market Facebook Page.

1 Charter Day Sunday (March 12) noon-4pm. State Museums are free in celebration of Pennsylvania Charter Day celebrating the Commonwealth’s 332nd birthday. Free admission to many of the historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History such as State Museum, Landis Valley Museum, Brandywine Battlefield Park, Ephrata Cloister, Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and more. The Pennsylvania Charter and Great Law will also be on display at The State Museum. More Info: PA-Mag.com