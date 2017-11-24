Five Fun Free Family Things To Do Nov 24-26, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

November 24-26, 2017

5 Fourth Friday in Mount Joy tonight (Friday, November 24). 5-8pm in Downtown Mount Joy. Shops, Art, Music, & More. More Info: http://www.mainstreetmountjoy.com/

4 Fourth Friday in the Susquehanna River Towns of Columbia, Marietta, and Wrightsville tonight (Friday, November 24) . 5-9pm. Restaurants, shops, art, music, special events & more. More Info: https://lancasterpa.com/river-towns/

3 Festival of Trees tomorrow (Sat. Nov. 25) and Sunday (Nov. 26) from 12:30pm-4:30pm at Fort Hunter Mansion & Park, Built on a bluff overlooking the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg. Christmas trees and Christmas Decoration displays. Tour the mansion. More Info: http://www.forthunter.org

2 Garden Spot Village Train Room Holiday Open House, Saturday (Nov 25) 1:30pm-4pm in the Train Room at Garden Spot Village, New Holland. HO-gauge train layouts includes Thomasville, Talk with Thomas, as well as O-gauge train layouts that includes waterfalls, drive-in movie theater, Car dealership showroom and more. More Info: https://www.gardenspotvillage.org/

1 Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas today (Friday, November 24) 5-8pm in downtown Lancaster. Enjoy the Christmas Tree Lighting, Tuba Christmas Performance,

Lancaster Central Market will be open to usher in Christmas.

More Info: VisitLancasterCity.com