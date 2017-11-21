Focus On God-His Good and Perfect Gifts

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His blessings.

According to James 1:17, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”

God’s gifts to us are blessings that enable us to thrive for the glory of God. We are blessed to receive the perfect gifts of Jesus and the Holy Spirit. There are also good gifts that God provides for us, such as food to sustain us in life, abilities to enable us to serve, and people to encourage us in the faith.

For every blessing, we have an occasion to thank God for His gracious hand.

The good and perfect blessings of God are reasons to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

