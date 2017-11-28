Denver & The Mile High Orchestra Ticket Giveaways

Denver & The Mile High Orchestra is bringing their Merry & Bright Christmas Tour to Manheim! The world-traveling modern horn band is set to take Junction Center Landis Stage on Wednesday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m. This fun show will have the whole family smiling and singing along with Christmas favorites. Click here for tickets and info. Be sure to tune in to WJTL all day long on Winning Wednesday, November 29th, for lots of chances to call in and win tickets to the concert! Keep our number handy: 717-392-3690 (392-FM90) and listen for the DJs’ cues to call in and win!