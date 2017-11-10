Five Fun Free Family Things To Do November 10-12, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

November 10-12, 2017

5 F&M Orchestra Concert titled “The Reformation” tomorrow, (Saturday, November 11) 8pm at The Barshinger Center on the campus of F&M College, Lancaster. More Info: FandM.edu

4 Second Fridays in Lititz tonight (Friday, November 10) 5pm-9pm. Downtown shops, galleries, restaurants, Music, Art & More. Free parking north of Main Street. More Info: LititzPA.com

3 West Green Tree Church Barn Party tomorrow (Saturday November 11) 4pm to 9 pm at the Glenn and Sharon Longenecker farm in Elizabethtown. Campfires, Dessert Contest, Kids Crafts, Hayrides, Games, Square Dancing, Kiddie Barrel Train Rides & More. More Info: At West Green Tree’s Facebook Page.

2 Owls of Pennsylvania tomorrow (Sat. Nov. 11) 8pm at Kings Gap Environmental Education & Training Center in Carlisle. Free program for ages 6 and older. An opportunity to learn and study the Owls of Pennsylvania. Help licensed banders capture, band, monitor local owls. Demonstrations, Live Birds and more. More Info: Events. DCNR.PA.gov

1 15th Annual Eastland Alpacas Annual Fall Open House continues tomorrow 10am-4pm (Saturday Nov 11) and Sunday Noon-4pm (November 12) Tour the farm, Get up Close and Personal with over 100 alpacas. Feed the Alpacas, Lead an Alpaca, Take a Wagon Ride around the Farm, Watch an Alpaca Obstacle Course Demonstration. Hempfield Church of the Brethren Youth Group will have a food stand to help support their Mission Trip Fund. More Info: EastLandAlpacas.com