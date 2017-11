Former Newsboys frontman, Peter Furler and Dove award-winning Gotee Records artist, Ryan Stevenson, will be live in concert at Junction Center Landis Hall on Sunday, November 19th at 7PM. Tune in to WJTL on Winning Wednesday, November 8th, for your chance to win tickets to the show. Keep our number handy: 392-FM90 and listen for the DJs’ cues to call!