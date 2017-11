This week we are giving you a chance to call-in-to-win the Ryan Stevenson CD, “Fresh Start”. It contains 12 tracks including Ryan’s #1 hit, “Eye Of The Storm”. Keep our number handy: 392-FM90 and listen for the DJs’ cues to call!

You can see Ryan Stevenson perform this coming Sunday night with Peter Furler at Junction Center/Landis Hall. Showtime is 7:00 and the doors will open at 6:00. Click here for more details.