Five Fun Free Family Things To Do November 3-5, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

November 3-5, 2017

5 Maker Fest tomorrow (Saturday, November 4) 1-3pm at Bethany Felton UMC in Felton, York County. Tinker, invent, doodle, and create at many different creative station.More Info: www.bethanyfelton.one

4 Wilbur Chocolate of Lititz Customer Appreciation Fest tomorrow (Sat. Nov. 4) 10am-5pm. Music, Food trucks, Face painting, Bud E Bear, Free Samples and more. More Info: WilberBuds.com

3 Hammel Associates Architects in Lancaster First Friday Lego Building Party tonight (Friday, Nov 3) 5-8:30pm at their offices on Grant Street in Lancaster. Architectural, Trains, Freestyle, Connects, Creator – more than 40,000 bricks, plates and specialty pieces to build with. Plus a special visit and performance by the International Ballet Academy Nutcracker Dancers. More Info: hammelarch.com

2 59th Annual Greek Food Bazaar tomorrow 10:30am-7:30pm (Saturday, Nov 4) and Sunday 11am-6pm (Nov 5) at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Hershey Ave, Lancaster. Crafts, Books, Clothing items Church Tour and lots of authentic Greek Food. Proceeds benefit the church as well as “The Lancaster County Council of Churches Food Hub & Clothing Bank, The Power Packs School Food Program, The Water Street Mission & more. More Info: annunciationorthodox.org

1 15th Annual Eastland Alpacas Annual Fall Open House tomorrow 10am-4pm (Saturday Nov 4) and Sunday Noon-4pm (November 5) Tour the farm, Get up Close and Personal with over 100 alpacas. Feed the Alpacas, Lead an Alpaca, Take a Wagon Ride around the Farm, Watch an Alpaca Obstacle Course Demonstration. Hempfield Church of the Brethren Youth Group will have a food stand to help support their Mission Trip Fund. Kids Cookie Break Broadcasting Live 9an-noon. More Info: www.eastlandalpacas.com