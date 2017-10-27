Five Fun Free Family Things To Do October 27-29, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

October 27-29, 2017

5 Harvest Fest tomorrow (Saturday October 28) 2-6 pm at Faith Outreach Center between Marietta & Mount Joy. Free candy, games, bounce house, prizes, hayrides and more. More Info: faithoutreachpa.com

4 TRUNK OR TREAT tomorrow (Saturday Oct. 28) 1pm-3pm at Zion of Iona UM Church in Lebanon. Children are invited to come in costume. Candy, Treats, Free Food, Train Rides, Games and more. More Info: www.zioniona.com

3 Harvest Festival tomorrow (Saturday, October 28) 6pm-9pm at Lancaster Bible College. Costumes are encouraged, admission (and candy!) are free, and students at Lancaster Bible College have prepared fun, fall-themed games, bounce houses and more. Registeration and More Info: LBC.edu/Events

2 2017 Petra Fall Fest tomorrow (Saturday, October 28) noon-4pm at Petra Church in New Holland. Carnival games, crafts, inflatables, bonfires, train rides, and a performance by Jesse Rothacker of Forgotten Friend Reptiles. More Info : Petra.Church

1 Fall Fest tonight (Friday, October 27) 6:30pm-8:30pm at Harvest Bible Chapel, Prospect St, Lancaster. Inflatables, Kids Games, Prizes, Candy, Food and more. More Info: HarvestLancaster.org/FallFest