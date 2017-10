We’ve got a tall stack of CD prizes in the studio–ready for giveaways on Winning Wednesday! Tune in to WJTL all day long on October 25th for your chance to win one. The variety includes Colton Dixon, Sidewalk Prophets, Casting Crowns, Audio Adrenaline, Phil Wickham, The Afters, Danny Gokey and more! Keep our number handy (717-392-3690) and listen for the DJ’s cue to call in and win!