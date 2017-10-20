Promise of Hope-Eternal Life

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Titus 1, verses 1 and 2.

Paul, a servant of God and an apostle of Jesus Christ, to further the faith of God’s elect and their knowledge of the truth that leads to godliness-in the hope of eternal life, which God, who does not lie, promised before the beginning of time.

For the follower of Jesus, our hope for eternal life is not built on an elusive dream or wishful thinking. Our hope is built on the promise of God who tells us the truth. He has a proven track record of keeping His promises so far. One area where this is evident is in the fulfilled prophecies of Jesus Christ to be born of a virgin in Bethlehem, and then as a man to be despised and rejected by men to the degree that Jesus would be pierced for our transgressions. But after His crucifixion, He would see the light of life and be satisfied. Jesus would rise again. His body would not see decay.

These fulfilled promises not only reveal God’s faithfulness in keeping His Word, but also explain why eternal life is possible only through faith in Jesus Christ.

Eternal life is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

