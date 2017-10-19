Focus On God-Constance Presence

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His constant presence.

According to Hebrews 13:5, “God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”

Reminders of God’s constant presence serve to build our courage and release us from fear.

Joshua was about to face the battle of Jericho on his way to the Promised Land. The LORD said to him, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”

We might get nervous at the thought of telling someone else about our faith in Jesus, but the constant presence of Jesus encourages us to be His faithful witnesses. He said, “Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always to the very end of the age.”

The constant presence of Jesus is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

