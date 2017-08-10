Focus On God-Dimensions of His Love

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines the dimensions of His love.

According to Ephesians 3:17, it was the prayer of the Apostle Paul that we might be rooted and established in love, and may have power, together with the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ.

As we explore the dimensions of God’s love in the Bible, we begin to see that His love is wide enough to remove our transgressions from us as far as the east is from the west.

His love is deep enough to bury our transgressions out of sight to the bottom of the sea.

His love is long enough to last forever.

And His love is high enough to reach us from heaven to earth.

The various dimensions of God’s love is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com