Promise of Hope-Way Of Holiness

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Isaiah 35:8.

“A highway will be there; it will be called the Way of Holiness; it will be for those who walk on that Way.”

This chapter is a picture of wholeness and restoration. The eyes of the blind are opened. The ears of the deaf are unstopped. Water gushes forth in the wilderness. There are streams in the desert.

The Way of Holiness will be reserved for those who have been set free from the guilt of sin. Verse 9 records that only the redeemed will walk there. Those the LORD has rescued will return. They will enter Zion with singing; everlasting joy will crown their heads. Gladness and joy will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee away.

In many places of the world, the way of holiness is not very popular today, but it still is the way of Jesus. As we follow Him, He leads us on that path to take us to His glorious destiny.

The Way of Holiness is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com