Promise of Hope-Eternal Relationship With God

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on First John 4:15.

“If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God.”

Jesus is the way to a lasting relationship with God, the Father. Faith in Jesus opens the door into that relationship where we have opportunity to walk and talk with God every day. He will lead us with Divine wisdom and save us with His Divine grace. Our life will have meaningful purpose under God’s direction. Our soul will be secure under God’s protection.

With this promise in view, we can rely on the love God has for us.

An eternal relationship with God is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com