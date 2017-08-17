Focus On God-Flawless Words

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His flawless words.

According to Proverbs 30, verse 5, “Every word of God is flawless; he is a shield to those who take refuge in him.”

We can depend on every word from God to be trustworthy and true. It is through the words of God that we come to believe in Jesus Christ and are saved from our sins. Romans 10:17 tells us that faith comes from hearing the message and the message is heard through the word of Christ.

The implication of God’s flawless words is that we can trust them to lead us into the way of faith, love, and life with God.

Another implication is that His words do not need to be updated, improved, or changed to accommodate cultural values. By accepting God’s words as flawless, we will no longer conform to the patterns of this world, but will be transformed into the likeness of Christ.

The flawless words of God are reasons to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

