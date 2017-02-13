Focus On God-Great Physician

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines Jesus as our Great Physician.

According to the words of Jesus in Luke 5:31, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick.” Then He said, “I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”

Another way of saying that is that Jesus did not come for people who had their “act together”. He came for people who were messed up in sin and desperate for a Savior.

The truth is that no one is spiritually healthy apart from the saving grace of God. Romans 3:10 reminds us that “there is no one who is righteous, not even one.”

Our sin is a fatal disease. Jesus is our only hope for a cure. This is why He came to the world. This is why He went to banquets and spent time with sinners. Doctors can treat our physical ailments for a season, but Jesus is the only doctor who can take away our sin.

Knowing Jesus as our Great Physician is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com