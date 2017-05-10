Focus On God-Zeal

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His zeal.

According to Isaiah 9:7, the prophesied Messiah will have no end to the greatness of His government and no end to His peace. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the LORD Almighty will accomplish this.

To have zeal is to live with passion. God is passionate about souls. He is passionate about righteousness. He is passionate about justice. And He is passionate about restoration.

Jesus came in history as a sacrifice to take away the sins of many people. He will return in the future to establish a kingdom based on justice and righteousness. War will come to an end. Peace will prevail. His people will thrive in His Kingdom. His zeal will make it happen.

The zeal of the LORD is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

