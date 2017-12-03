Praise & Worship Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6AM
|
For God So Loved
|
Brad & Rebecka
|
2015
|
Its a Shamrock Christmas Vol. 5
|
With Me
|
Brad & Rebekah
|
2011
|
The Things Of God
|
How Many Kings
|
Downhere
|
2007
|
Bethlehem Skyline
|
Great Are You (psalm 8v3,4 and 18v19)
|
Downhere
|
2001
|
Downhere
|
Good to Me
|
Audrey Assad
|
2013
|
Fortunate Fall
|
O Come All Ye Faithful
|
Audrey Assad
|
2010
|
The House Youre Building – Christmas Edition
|
We Three Kings
|
SisterBrother
|
2011
|
(single)
|
Faithful
|
Sisterbrother
|
2011
|
SisterBrother
|
Glory Be To God
|
Sovereign Grace Music
|
2006
|
Savior
|
Greater Than We Can Imagine (Psalm 145)
|
Sovereign Grace Music
|
2008
|
Psalms
|
Hallelujah The Lord Has Come
|
Jadon Lavik
|
2010
|
Christmas
|
Wondrous Love
|
Jadon Lavik
|
2008
|
Roots Run Deep
|
All Glory Be To Christ
|
Kings Kaleidoscope
|
2015
|
Joy Has Dawned – EP
|
All Creatures
|
Kings Kaleidoscope
|
2014
|
Becoming Who We Are
|
Noel
|
Hillsong Young & Free
|
2014
|
Noel
|
7AM
|
Close (Live)
|
Hillsong Young & Free
|
2013
|
We Are Young & Free (Live)
|
Peace On Earth
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
2009
|
Christ Is Come
|
The Only Name (Yours Will Be)
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
2013
|
Love Come To Life
|
His Name Shall Be
|
Matt Redman
|
2016
|
These Christmas Lights
|
10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord) (feat. Passion)
|
Matt Redman
|
2012
|
Passion: White Flag
|
Emmanuel (God with Us Forever)
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2016
|
Champion
|
Mountain
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2016
|
Champion
|
Spirit Of The Living God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
2017
|
Deeper
|
Receive Our King (feat. Mike Weaver Of Big Daddy Weave)
|
Meredith Andrews
|
2016
|
(iTunes Single)
|
Rejoice
|
Aaron Shust
|
2014
|
Unto Us
|
God Of Brilliant Lights
|
Aaron Shust
|
2013
|
Morning Rises
|
Messiah
|
Francesca Battistelli
|
2017
|
(TBD)
|
God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
8AM
|
You Are My King (Amazing Love) (feat. Charlie Hall)
|
Christy Nockels
|
2000
|
Passion-Better Is One Day
|
Joy to the World-The King Is Coming
|
Christy Nockels
|
2016
|
The Thrill of Hope
|
Joyous Light
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2004
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy) (feat. Ed Cash)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2009
|
Glory In The Highest-Christmas Songs Of Worship
|
Glory To God
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
2002
|
Humble King – Christmas Around The World
|
This Is Amazing Grace
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
2012
|
Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World
|
God With Us
|
Jeremy Camp
|
2012
|
Christmas-God With Us
|
Christ In Me
|
Jeremy Camp
|
2016
|
I Will Follow
|
The Same Power
|
Michael W. Smith
|
2016
|
Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)
|
The Promise
|
Michael W. Smith
|
2007
|
Its A Wonderful Christmas
|
Come Worship the King (feat. Shane & Shane)
|
Michael W. Smith
|
2007
|
Glory Revealed – The Word of God In Worship
|
O Holy Night
|
Shane & Shane
|
2008
|
Glory In The Highest
|
The First Noel
|
Phil Wickham
|
2010
|
Songs For Christmas
|
Shining
|
Phil Wickham
|
2007
|
Cannons
|
9AM
|
Shining Star
|
Rend Collective
|
2012
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
Create In Me
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
The Art of Celebration
|
Arrival
|
Jared Anderson
|
2015
|
(iTunes)
|
Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)
|
New Life Worship
|
2011
|
You Hold It All
|
Come and Stand Amazed
|
Citizens
|
2013
|
Repeat The Sounding Joy EP
|
Hail The King
|
Citizens
|
2014
|
Citizens
|
Go Tell It On The Mountain
|
David Crowder Band
|
2011
|
Oh For Joy
|
Great Rejoicing
|
Crowder
|
2016
|
American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)
|
Shout For Joy
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
2012
|
Joy To The World (A Christmas Collection)
|
No One Like Our God
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
2017
|
No One Like Our God
|
Gloria
|
MercyMe
|
2005
|
The Christmas Sessions
|
I Can Only Imagine
|
MercyMe
|
2001
|
Almost There
|
Seasons
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2017
|
The Peace Project
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
2009
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls