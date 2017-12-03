Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Playlist
Praise & Worship Playlist

December 3rd, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

For God So Loved

Brad & Rebecka

2015

Its a Shamrock Christmas Vol. 5

With Me

Brad & Rebekah

2011

The Things Of God

How Many Kings

Downhere

2007

Bethlehem Skyline

Great Are You (psalm 8v3,4 and 18v19)

Downhere

2001

Downhere

Good to Me

Audrey Assad

2013

Fortunate Fall

O Come All Ye Faithful

Audrey Assad

2010

The House Youre Building – Christmas Edition

We Three Kings

SisterBrother

2011

(single)

Faithful

Sisterbrother

2011

SisterBrother

Glory Be To God

Sovereign Grace Music

2006

Savior

Greater Than We Can Imagine (Psalm 145)

Sovereign Grace Music

2008

Psalms

Hallelujah The Lord Has Come

Jadon Lavik

2010

Christmas

Wondrous Love

Jadon Lavik

2008

Roots Run Deep

All Glory Be To Christ

Kings Kaleidoscope

2015

Joy Has Dawned – EP

All Creatures

Kings Kaleidoscope

2014

Becoming Who We Are

Noel

Hillsong Young & Free

2014

Noel

7AM

Close (Live)

Hillsong Young & Free

2013

We Are Young & Free (Live)

Peace On Earth

Big Daddy Weave

2009

Christ Is Come

The Only Name (Yours Will Be)

Big Daddy Weave

2013

Love Come To Life

His Name Shall Be

Matt Redman

2016

These Christmas Lights

10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord) (feat. Passion)

Matt Redman

2012

Passion: White Flag

Emmanuel (God with Us Forever)

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Champion

Mountain

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Champion

Spirit Of The Living God

Meredith Andrews

2017

Deeper

Receive Our King (feat. Mike Weaver Of Big Daddy Weave)

Meredith Andrews

2016

(iTunes Single)

Rejoice

Aaron Shust

2014

Unto Us

God Of Brilliant Lights

Aaron Shust

2013

Morning Rises

Messiah

Francesca Battistelli

2017

(TBD)

God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

8AM

You Are My King (Amazing Love) (feat. Charlie Hall)

Christy Nockels

2000

Passion-Better Is One Day

Joy to the World-The King Is Coming

Christy Nockels

2016

The Thrill of Hope

Joyous Light

Chris Tomlin

2004

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy) (feat. Ed Cash)

Chris Tomlin

2009

Glory In The Highest-Christmas Songs Of Worship

Glory To God

Jeremy Riddle

2002

Humble King – Christmas Around The World

This Is Amazing Grace

Jeremy Riddle

2012

Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World

God With Us

Jeremy Camp

2012

Christmas-God With Us

Christ In Me

Jeremy Camp

2016

I Will Follow

The Same Power

Michael W. Smith

2016

Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)

The Promise

Michael W. Smith

2007

Its A Wonderful Christmas

Come Worship the King (feat. Shane & Shane)

Michael W. Smith

2007

Glory Revealed – The Word of God In Worship

O Holy Night

Shane & Shane

2008

Glory In The Highest

The First Noel

Phil Wickham

2010

Songs For Christmas

Shining

Phil Wickham

2007

Cannons

9AM

Shining Star

Rend Collective

2012

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

Create In Me

Rend Collective

2014

The Art of Celebration

Arrival

Jared Anderson

2015

(iTunes)

Great I Am (feat. Jared Anderson)

New Life Worship

2011

You Hold It All

Come and Stand Amazed

Citizens

2013

Repeat The Sounding Joy EP

Hail The King

Citizens

2014

Citizens

Go Tell It On The Mountain

David Crowder Band

2011

Oh For Joy

Great Rejoicing

Crowder

2016

American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)

Shout For Joy

Lincoln Brewster

2012

Joy To The World (A Christmas Collection)

No One Like Our God

Lincoln Brewster

2017

No One Like Our God

Gloria

MercyMe

2005

The Christmas Sessions

I Can Only Imagine

MercyMe

2001

Almost There

Seasons

Hillsong Worship

2017

The Peace Project

Desert Song

Hillsong United

2009

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls




