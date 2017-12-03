Praise & Worship Playlist

For God So Loved

The Things Of God

With Me

How Many Kings

Great Are You (psalm 8v3,4 and 18v19)

Good to Me

O Come All Ye Faithful

We Three Kings

Glory Be To God

Greater Than We Can Imagine (Psalm 145)

Hallelujah The Lord Has Come

All Glory Be To Christ

Becoming Who We Are

We Are Young & Free (Live)

Christ Is Come

Love Come To Life

The Only Name (Yours Will Be)

His Name Shall Be

Emmanuel (God with Us Forever)

Spirit Of The Living God

Receive Our King (feat. Mike Weaver Of Big Daddy Weave)

Unto Us

God I Look to You (Feat. Francesca Battistelli)

Passion-Better Is One Day

You Are My King (Amazing Love) (feat. Charlie Hall)

The Thrill of Hope

Joy to the World-The King Is Coming

Glory In The Highest-Christmas Songs Of Worship

Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy) (feat. Ed Cash)

Humble King – Christmas Around The World

Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World

This Is Amazing Grace

Christmas-God With Us

God With Us

Christ In Me

The Same Power

Glory Revealed – The Word of God In Worship

Come Worship the King (feat. Shane & Shane)

Glory In The Highest

The First Noel

The Art of Celebration

Create In Me

You Hold It All

Come and Stand Amazed

Oh For Joy

Go Tell It On The Mountain

Joy To The World (A Christmas Collection)

No One Like Our God

No One Like Our God

Almost There

I Can Only Imagine

Desert Song

Hillsong United

2009