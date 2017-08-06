Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

August 6th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6:00 a.m.

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Champion

Shining

Phil Wickham

2007

Cannons

Breaking Through (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Music

2013

Tides

Holding Nothing Back

Jesus Culture

2011

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

We Give You Thanks

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

Defender

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

A Mighty Fortress

Christy Nockels

2010

Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)

Psalm 62 (God Is a Refuge)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

Strong God

Meredith Andrews

2013

Worth It All

Psalm 91 (On Eagles Wings)

Shane & Shane

2015

Psalms, Vol. 2

Catch the Wind (feat. Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Everlasting God

Brenton Brown

2006

Everlasting God

7:00 a.m.

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light

There’s No Other Name (Live)

Bethel Music & Francesca Battistelli

2017

Starlight (Live)

Wonderful Name [Live]

Christy Nockels

2015

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

Your Name Is Glorious (feat. Kim Walker-Smith)

Jesus Culture

2015

Unstoppable Love (Live)

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

2016

Never Lose Sight

This I Believe (The Creed)

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

Holy, Holy, Holy

Audrey Assad

2017

Inheritance

Our Father

Hillsong Worship

2014

No Other Name

Wonder

Hillsong United

2017

(TBD)

Stand in Awe

Phil Wickham

2016

Children of God

Amazed

Jared Anderson

Its All Worship

Stay Amazed

Gateway Worship

2010

The More I Seek You

8:00 a.m.

This Is Amazing Grace

Jeremy Riddle

2012

Bethel Live: For The Sake Of The World

Grace Like a Wave

Elevation Worship

2016

Here as in Heaven

You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Your Grace Finds Me

Matt Redman

2013

Your Grace Finds Me

Hallelujah Jesus

Evan Wickham

2005

Mysterious Things

Heavens Song (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Music

2013

Tides

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

2016

Your Mercy

Forever And A Day

Anthony Skinner

2004

Forever And A Day

Always

Kristian Stanfill

2011

Passion: Here For You

Never Lost

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

Remember

Passion

2016

Salvations Tide Is Rising

9:00 a.m.

Jesus, We Love You (Live)

Bethel Music & Paul McClure

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

Future / Past

John Mark McMillan

2014

Borderland

Good Good Father

Housefires

2014

Housefires II

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David & Melissa Helser)

Bethel Music

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]




