Praise & Worship Show Playlist

January 8th, 2017
6:00 a.m.
Mighty Kristene DiMarco Mighty 2015
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco) Bethel Music You Make Me Brave (Live) 2014
Only You Hillsong Live Glorious Ruins (Deluxe Edition) 2013
Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built) Hillsong Live Cornerstone EP 2013
God Of Calvary Chris Tomlin Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition) 2016
Jesus Chris Tomlin Never Lose Sight 2016
Lion and the Lamb Leeland Invisible 2016
Perfect Love Leeland Invisible 2016
Always Kristian Stanfill Passion: Here For You 2011
The Stand Kristian Stanfill Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition) 2010
Future / Past John Mark McMillan Borderland 2014
7:00 a.m.
King of My Heart John Mark & Sarah McMillan You Are the Avalanche – EP 2015
I Will Worship You Paul Baloche Your Mercy 2016
A Greater Song Paul Baloche A Greater Song 2006
Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman) Passion Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live) 2014
Here For You Matt Redman 10,000 Reasons 2011
I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live] Bethel Live Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live] 2011
Heroes Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music) Brave New World 2015
Christ In Me Jeremy Camp I Will Follow 2016
Give Me Jesus Jeremy Camp Beyond Measure 2006
Christ Be All Around Me All Sons & Daughters All Sons & Daughters 2014
Great Are You Lord All Sons & Daughters All Sons & Daughters 2014
Holy Spirit Bryan & Katie Torwalt Here On Earth 2011
8:00 a.m.
Let There Be Light Bryan & Katie Torwalt Let There Be Light – Single 2016
O Come To The Altar Elevation Worship Here As In Heaven 2016
Resurrecting Elevation Worship Here as in Heaven 2016
Ever Lifting Christy Nockels Into The Glorious 2012
Freedom Song Christy Nockels Let It Be Jesus 2015
For The Sake Of The World (feat. Brian Johnson) Bethel Live For The Sake Of The World 2012
Here Is Love (feat. Brian Johnson) Bethel Live Here Is Love 2009
Emmanuel Martin Smith Back To The Start 2014
Show Me Your Glory / Majesty (with Martin Smith) [Live] Jesus Culture Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live] 2012
Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live] Jesus Culture Let It Echo (Live) 2016
Miracles (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live] Jesus Culture Let It Echo (Live) 2016
9:00 a.m.
This I Believe Hillsong Worship No Other Name 2015
O Praise The Name Hillsong Worship Open Heaven River Wild 2016
Forever (Live) Bethel Music & Kari Jobe You Make Me Brave (Live) 2014
Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe) Gateway Worship Cover The Earth 2006
Good Good Father (feat. Phil Joel) Zealand Worship Zealand Worship – The EP 2015
Your Love Is Wild Zealand Worship Your Love Is Wild 2016



