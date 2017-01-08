Praise & Worship Show Playlist
January 8th, 2017
|Song Title
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|6:00 a.m.
|Mighty
|Kristene DiMarco
|Mighty
|2015
|It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|Bethel Music
|You Make Me Brave (Live)
|2014
|Only You
|Hillsong Live
|Glorious Ruins (Deluxe Edition)
|2013
|Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)
|Hillsong Live
|Cornerstone EP
|2013
|God Of Calvary
|Chris Tomlin
|Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)
|2016
|Jesus
|Chris Tomlin
|Never Lose Sight
|2016
|Lion and the Lamb
|Leeland
|Invisible
|2016
|Perfect Love
|Leeland
|Invisible
|2016
|Always
|Kristian Stanfill
|Passion: Here For You
|2011
|The Stand
|Kristian Stanfill
|Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)
|2010
|Future / Past
|John Mark McMillan
|Borderland
|2014
|7:00 a.m.
|King of My Heart
|John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|You Are the Avalanche – EP
|2015
|I Will Worship You
|Paul Baloche
|Your Mercy
|2016
|A Greater Song
|Paul Baloche
|A Greater Song
|2006
|Sing and Shout (feat. Matt Redman)
|Passion
|Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|2014
|Here For You
|Matt Redman
|10,000 Reasons
|2011
|I Will Exalt (feat. Amanda Cook) [Live]
|Bethel Live
|Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|2011
|Heroes
|Amanda Cook (of Bethel Music)
|Brave New World
|2015
|Christ In Me
|Jeremy Camp
|I Will Follow
|2016
|Give Me Jesus
|Jeremy Camp
|Beyond Measure
|2006
|Christ Be All Around Me
|All Sons & Daughters
|All Sons & Daughters
|2014
|Great Are You Lord
|All Sons & Daughters
|All Sons & Daughters
|2014
|Holy Spirit
|Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|Here On Earth
|2011
|8:00 a.m.
|Let There Be Light
|Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|Let There Be Light – Single
|2016
|O Come To The Altar
|Elevation Worship
|Here As In Heaven
|2016
|Resurrecting
|Elevation Worship
|Here as in Heaven
|2016
|Ever Lifting
|Christy Nockels
|Into The Glorious
|2012
|Freedom Song
|Christy Nockels
|Let It Be Jesus
|2015
|For The Sake Of The World (feat. Brian Johnson)
|Bethel Live
|For The Sake Of The World
|2012
|Here Is Love (feat. Brian Johnson)
|Bethel Live
|Here Is Love
|2009
|Emmanuel
|Martin Smith
|Back To The Start
|2014
|Show Me Your Glory / Majesty (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|Jesus Culture
|Live from New York (with Martin Smith) [Live]
|2012
|Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|Jesus Culture
|Let It Echo (Live)
|2016
|Miracles (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|Jesus Culture
|Let It Echo (Live)
|2016
|9:00 a.m.
|This I Believe
|Hillsong Worship
|No Other Name
|2015
|O Praise The Name
|Hillsong Worship
|Open Heaven River Wild
|2016
|Forever (Live)
|Bethel Music & Kari Jobe
|You Make Me Brave (Live)
|2014
|Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)
|Gateway Worship
|Cover The Earth
|2006
|Good Good Father (feat. Phil Joel)
|Zealand Worship
|Zealand Worship – The EP
|2015
|Your Love Is Wild
|Zealand Worship
|Your Love Is Wild
|2016