Promise of Hope-God’s Guidance

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Psalm 48:14.

“For this God is our God for ever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end.”

We can cling to God with the assurance that He will never leave us or forsake us.

When we come to a fork in the road, God is there to guide us with His wisdom.

When we need a friend, He is forever faithful.

When we need strength to overcome temptation, God is there with His grace to help us in our time of need.

We needed the hope of heaven, and God provided the way when He sent Jesus into the world to become an atoning sacrifice for our sins.

God’s guidance to the end is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

