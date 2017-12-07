Focus On God-Promised One

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines Jesus as the Promised One.

According to Acts 13:22, the Apostle Paul spoke of David as a man after God’s own heart. David reigned as king over Israel in one of their best moments in history, when they were established in the land under a king who trusted God.

Then, in the sermon, Paul pointed to a descendant who was even greater than David. “From this man’s descendants God has brought to Israel the Savior Jesus, as he promised.”

David was a king, but Jesus was the promised Messiah, the One foretold in the ancient Scriptures. He was the One people were anticipating.

Just as Jesus came to the world as the fulfillment of God’s promise, He will fulfill the promise of forgiveness and eternal life to all who call on His name for salvation.

Knowing Jesus as the Promised One is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com