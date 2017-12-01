Promise Of Hope-God’s Song of Joy

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Zephaniah 3:17.

“The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.”

Here we see a picture of God’s people purified in His grace. If there is one thing that can bring comfort to our day, it’s music. It is an art form that can help us experience peace in a turbulent world. And here, God is using music to express His delight in those who belong to Him. He has won victories on their behalf and He has won their heart. There is a great celebration ahead for those who celebrate Jesus.

The enjoyment of Heavenly music is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com