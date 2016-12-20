Q and A-Virgin Birth

JOHN SHIRK -Today’s Q and A Segment explores the question, “Why is the virgin birth of Jesus so important?”

In the Old Testament, Isaiah prophesied that the virgin would be with child, and in Matthew chapter 1, that prophecy became reality at the birth of Jesus.

First, the virgin birth is significant because it is a miracle. Jesus was not born by ordinary means. His birth was the result of Divine Intervention.

Secondly, the virgin birth is significant because it highlights the fact that Jesus was not born with a sinful nature. The angel said to Mary “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”

This fact set Jesus apart from every other human being. He knew what it was like to be human, but He did not sin. This made Him a worthy sacrifice for our sins when He went to the cross.

The virgin birth reveals Jesus to be the Son of God and the Savior of the world in the Year of Exploration.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com