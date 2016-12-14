Q and A-What is the true meaning of Christmas?

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Q and A Segment explores the question, “What is the true meaning of Christmas?”

There are many possible influences that can take our attention away from the true meaning. Too much activity can lead to stress during the holiday season. Too much shopping can lead us to debt after the holiday season.

The true meaning of Christmas is marked by a special, sacred gift that came from heaven to earth about 2,000 years ago-a child born in a manger who was born to save God’s people from their sins.

The true meaning of Christmas can be found in the proclamation of the angel to the shepherds when Jesus was born. “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.”

This focus point will make our celebration of Christmas meaningful during this holiday season in the Year of Exploration.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com