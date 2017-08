Some Sort of Rock Show is celebrating its 4th Birthday this weekend! You can listen to The Louder Side of WJTL Friday nights at 10 and again Sunday nights at 8 & 10. This week host John Staffieri will feature a countdown of the top albums from the past 4 years.

We are getting in on the fun today by giving away limited addition Some Sort of Rock Show T-shirts in your choice of size and cut!

Be ready to call 717 392-3690!