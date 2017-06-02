Creation Survival Kit Contest 2017

It’s time for The Creation Survival Kit Contest, heard only on WJTL! Brush up on the lineup of artists and speakers coming to this year’s festival (Creation Northeast) and listen to WJTL starting Monday, June 5th, 2017 for your chance to play. Listen for the special contest sounder and be ready to call 717 392-3690. If you are the correct caller and correctly tell us the voices guessed so far–and the next voice–you’ll win 2 tickets to this year’s festival, plus you’ll be entered into the grand prize drawing for the Creation Survival Kit: a cooler full of Turkey Hill drinks, a Blue Tooth Speaker, $200 Gift Card to Target, and a $200 Bass Pro Shop Gift Card — all topped off with a fun WJTL gear pack with music from many of your favorite Creation Festival Artists!

*You must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible to play this contest.

*Each person may play (on-air) 2 times maximum.

*Only 1 winner is permitted per household in this contest.

*If you won a Creation Survival Kit (grand prize) in the past, you are not eligible to play this year.

*If you or someone in your family/household won tickets last year, please let someone else have a chance at winning this year.

Official WJTL Contest Rules:

1. To be awarded a prize, the contestant must be the proper number caller, the proper name drawn, the proper caller with the correct answer or a chosen contestant according to the specific contest rules.

2. There is no age limit for smaller prize contest winners but they must be a United States citizen to win. Participants may win only one (1) contest per family/household in a thirty (30) day period.

3. All materials submitted during a contest become the

property of WJTL and WJTL shall have the right to use any such material in connection with the given contest.

4. Any written and mail-in contests need to have all of your contact information included, so we can contact you or mail your prize in the case you are the winner. (Name, Address, Phone Number, Email)

5.Contestants must be 18 years of age or older and be a United States citizen to win major prizes valued at $500. or greater.

6. Contestants may play a total of two (2) times per contest.

7. Contestants and family members and household members of contestants who win a prize valued at $500 or greater will not be eligible to play or win another major prize valued at $500. or greater again for a two-year period from the date prize is awarded. If you or someone in your family/household is the grand prize winner, please give other people a chance to play and win.

8. Winners are solely responsible for payment of all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and any other liabilities incurred.

9. WJTL FM90.3 reserves the right to serve as the exclusive arbitrator in the instance of question or conflict with the rules, contestants, or other aspects of the contest.

10. The decisions of WJTL FM90.3 with regard to the awarding of the prizes and the interpretation of these rules shall be final. All persons competing in this contest shall be deemed to have read, understood and agreed to be bound by these rules.

11. These rules may or may not be superseded by rules for a particular contest.

12. Further questions concerning contest rules should be directed to the General Manager, Fred McNaughton or Program Director, John Shirk.