Promise of Hope-Greatness in God’s Kingdom

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Matthew 5:19.

From the New Living Translation, Jesus said, “So if you ignore the least commandment and teach others to do the same, you will be called the least in the Kingdom of Heaven. But anyone who obeys God’s laws and teaches them will be called great in the Kingdom of Heaven.”

God’s Word clearly teaches that we cannot be made right with God by obeying God’s laws, because we have fallen short of His standards. We have missed the mark, but Jesus has offered another way to be made right with God-through faith in His name to forgive us and save us from our sins.

The way of Jesus teaches us not to disregard God’s laws or to rely on them for salvation. The way of Jesus is to obey God’s commands and teach them out of our love for Him. Jesus said, “If you love me, you will obey what I command.”

Greatness in the Kingdom of heaven is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com