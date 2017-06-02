Focus On God-Holy Spirit

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost.

It happens in Acts 2 when the believers were all together in one place. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them.

Peter then preached a sermon explaining why this was happening. Peter used this opportunity to talk about the death and resurrection of Jesus, and invited the crowd to repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins. About three thousand were added to their number that day.

Jesus told His disciples this would happen. He said in Acts 1:8, “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

The coming of the Holy Spirit to the church at Pentecost is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

