Aaron Shust CD Giveaways on Winning Wednesday

When Aaron Shust hit the 10-year mark of his career in Christian music, he felt it was time for a celebration! After a decade of studio projects, he decided to record a live worship album: Love Made A Way. It includes a combination of familiar worship anthems (“Ever Be”, “Cornerstone”), powerful new songs (“You Redeem”) and live versions of some of his favorites (“My Savior My God”). Tune in to WJTL all day long on Winning Wednesday, May 31st for chances to win Love Made A Way, courtesy of Centricity Music. (Keep us on speed dial: 717-392-3690.)