Promise of Hope-Guarded Words

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Proverbs 21:23.

“Those who guard their mouths and their tongues keep themselves from calamity.”

This does not mean that we will never experience calamity, but it does mean that our carefully guarded words will protect us from future regrets.

What are the kinds of careless words that can come back to bite us? Gossip, slander, deception, angry outbursts, and profanity use words words that are toxic to the atmosphere and harmful to our spiritual health. This is a dangerous path leading to conflict and lack of trust.

But instead of thinking how to use our words for harmful purposes, we can breathe life into the atmosphere with words of praise, honesty, gratitude, and encouragement. These are ways that we can build trust in relationships and bring glory to God.

Avoiding the calamity of using careless words is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com