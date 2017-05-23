LBC Touch-A-Truck Giveaways on Winning Wednesday

Lancaster Bible College‘s Touch-A-Truck event is back this weekend! Once again, LBC’s Athletic Department presents a fun-filled day of learning about and interacting with some of the largest vehicles in our community. It’s happening this Saturday, May 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

You and your family are invited to LBC’s campus to see, touch, and learn about fire trucks, earth movers and more! There will be lots of of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy! All proceeds benefit LBC Athletics and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA.

Adults (18+) are free and do not require a ticket. There is no charge for children 12 months and younger. Tickets will be available at the event.

Tune in to WJTL all day long on Winning Wednesday, May 24th for chances to win a family pass to the event. Keep our number handy: 717-392-3690.