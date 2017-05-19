Focus On God-Competency

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His competency.

According to Jeremiah 32:17, nothing is too hard for God. Jeremiah prayed, “Ah, Sovereign LORD, you have made the heavens and the earth by your great power and outstretched arm. Nothing is too hard for you.”

If we look at the ministry of Jesus, we see His authority to drive out demons from people, to multiply a boy’s lunch to feed five thousand people, and heal the sick. He is the God who delivers us from evil, nourishes our soul, and fills us with His righteousness.

With His outstretched arms at the cross, Jesus was providing for our ultimate healing. He was shedding His blood, pouring out His mercy and providing the sufficient payment for our sins. His words, “It is finished” was a declaration that His mission of love was accomplished successfully. Three days later, the power of His mission was confirmed at the empty grave. Nothing is too hard for the LORD.

God’s competency is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com