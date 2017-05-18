Promise of Hope-God-Directed Life

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Proverbs 16:1.

“To humans belong the plans of the heart, but from the LORD comes the proper answer of the tongue.”

This is a significant statement for the person who belongs to God. Yes, we can go ahead and make our plans. God might bless those plans or He might redirect them. Proverbs 3:5 and 6 tells us that as we submit ourselves to God and trust in Him, He will direct our steps. And if He redirects us, we have to believe that His plans are wiser than ours. We may not understand why He changes our plans, but we know enough about Him that we trust His plan to be good and productive for bearing spiritual fruit.

A God-directed life is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

