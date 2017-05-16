Winning Wednesday With Point Of Grace!

Point of Grace is celebrating 25 years of making music together! They are coming to The Junction Center / Landis Hall on Friday June 2nd at 7:30pm! The women of Point Of Grace have provided a soundtrack to our lives for over two decades. With over 8 million recordings sold, 3 GRAMMY® nominations, multiple Dove awards, and countless accolades, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see Point of Grace live in concert! Tomorrow we are giving away tickets to this very special concert! 717-392-FM90. http://www.thejunctioncenter.com/

* Caller must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days.

*Please make sure you are available to attend June 2nd.

*Tickets will be held at Will Call – Doors at 6:30pm**