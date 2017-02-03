Focus On God-Creation of the Stars

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His creation of the stars.

According to Isaiah 40, verse 26, the Holy One invites us to probe and ponder this thought: “Lift your eyes to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one, and calls each by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing.”

Astronomers estimate that there are at least 100 billion stars in our galaxy alone. The world population clock estimates close to 7.5 billion people living on the earth right now. So, if God can keep track of all the stars He has made, it stands to reason that He won’t lose track of the people He has made either. The point being made in Isaiah 40 is that God is our Creator. He will not grow weary or tired. No one can fathom His understanding. He holds the universe and the world in His hands. He will not let go of those who are captured in the grip of His grace.

God’s creation of the stars is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

