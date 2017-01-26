Focus On God-Promise Keeper

JOHN SHIRK – In the Year of Trust, today’s Focus on God examines His faithfulness as a Promise-keeper.

According to Second Corinthians 1:20, “No matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so through him the ‘Amen’ is spoken by us to the glory of God.”

A consistent promise keeper is faithful, having the goodness to follow through with stated intentions, and having the strength to make it happen, despite facing opposition that wants to thwart those purposes. Because these are the qualities of God, His promises are trustworthy and true.

Before Joshua died, he said to the Israelites, “Not one of all the good promises the LORD your God gave you has failed.”

God’s faithfulness as a promise keeper is a reason to trust in God for today and forever.

John Shirk

