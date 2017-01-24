Go ‘N Bananas Family Fun Center Winning Wednesday!

Tomorrow is Winning Wednesday and if you’re looking for something for the family to do – inside, here is your chance! For Winning Wednesday we will have $20 gift cards to Go ‘N Bananas Family Adventure Center in Lancaster. Go ‘N Bananas features, Ropes Course, Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Laser Maze, Mini Bowling, Toddler Zone, Arcade, Food and Fun and is located at 1170 Garfield Ave in Lancaster. Online at GoNBananas.com

Be sure to listen all day for chances to call in to win! 717-392-3690

*Caller must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days.