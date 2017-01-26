Promise of Hope-Jesus Christ is the same

JOHN SHIRK – Today’s Promise of Hope is based on Hebrews 13:8.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”

This is a comforting verse for the follower of Christ, because it means that the name of Jesus is always superior to all other names, the throne of Jesus will never be upended, and the love of Jesus will never run dry. His truth is not bending to the changing values of the culture. His character does not change with the passage of time because there is no need for growth or improvement. Jesus is Lord, and that fact will never change. The sacrifice He made for our sins 2,000 years ago still has the power to forgive sins and transform our lives.

He is the constant source of help for His people. We find evidence of that in the preceding verses. In verse 5, God said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” So we say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?”

The constant presence of Jesus is a promise of hope for those who follow Jesus in the Year of Trust.

John Shirk

john@wjtl.com