Live From The Junction Center Giveaways

The next artists to be featured Live From The Junction Center are Billboard-charting recording artist Greg Sykes and worship leader Alisa Turner! They’ll stop by for dinner and a live acoustic-style mini-concert next Wednesday, August 9th, at 6PM. You’ll be able to hear it live during New Tunes at 6. Those in attendance will enjoy dinner courtesy of Jimmy Johns with three locations in Lancaster: on Queen Street, Manheim Pike and Oregon Pike. Plus, we’ll serve coffee from The Good Java Company. Would you like to be a part of this exclusive event? We have limited space on our guest list. Tune in to WJTL all day long on Thursday, August 3rd, for chances to call in and win! Keep us on speed dial: 717-392-3690 (392-FM90).