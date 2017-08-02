Win Secret Keeper Girl Purple Party Tour Tickets

Secret Keeper Girl is bringing their Purple Party Tour to the stage at Junction Center Landis Hall on Sunday, August 20th at 6:30 p.m. This special mother/daughter event is aimed at girls ages 8-12. It is designed to help girls define their beauty by God’s standards. It features a fashion show, live worship, practical tips and Biblical teaching. Click here for tickets and info. Be sure to tune in to WJTL all day long on Winning Wednesday, August 2nd for chances to call in and win tickets! Keep our phone number handy: 717-392-3690 (392-FM90).