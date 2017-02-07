WJTL is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the Love Is Rising Contest! Between Wednesday, February 8th and Monday, February 13th there will be 28 opportunities to win tickets to The Ultimate Date Night with Jay & Laura Laffoon on Friday, March 10th at Manor Church in Lancaster. Be listening for your chance to call in to win! (717) 392-3690

On Valentine’s Day, 4 of our winning couples will also win a romantic balloon ride over Lancaster County with the United States Hot Air Balloon Team. One winner will be announced during each DJ shift.

*You must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible for this contest.

*One winner per household.

Official WJTL Contest Rules:

1. To be awarded a prize, the contestants must be the proper number caller, proper name drawn, the proper caller with the correct answer or a chosen contestant according to the specific contest rules.

2. There is no age limit for smaller prize contest winners but they must be a United States citizen to win. Participants may win only one (1) contest per family/household in a thirty (30) day period.

3. All materials submitted during a contest become the

property of WJTL and WJTL shall have the right to use any such material in connection with the given contest.

4. Any written and mail-in contests need to have all of your contact information included, so we can contact you or mail your prize in the case you are the winner. (Name, Address and Phone Number)

5.Contestants must be 18 years of age or older and be a United States citizen to win major prizes valued at $500. or greater.

6. Contestants may win one time.

7. Contestants and family members and household members of contestants who win a prize valued at $500 or greater will not be eligible to play or win another major prize valued at $500. or greater again for a two-year period from the date prize is awarded. If you or someone in your family/household is the grand prize winner, please give other people a chance to play and win.

8. Winners are solely responsible for payment of all applicable federal, state, and local taxes and any other liabilities incurred.

9. WJTL FM90.3 reserves the right to serve as exclusive arbitrator in the instance of question or conflict with the rules, contestants, or other aspect of the contest.

10. The decisions of WJTL FM90.3 with regard to the awarding of the prizes and the interpretation of these rules shall be final. All persons competing in this contest shall be deemed to have read, understood and agreed to be bound by these rules.

11. These rules may or may not be superseded by rules for a particular contest.

12. Further questions concerning contest rules should be directed to the General Manager, Fred McNaughton or Program Director, John Shirk.