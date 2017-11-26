Praise & Worship Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6AM
|
Beauty For Ashes
|
Anthony Skinner
|
2004
|
Forever And A Day
|
Joy of the Lord (Live) [Spontaneous]
|
Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson
|
2014
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
Joy (Shining Light)
|
Victory Fellowship Worship Band
|
2010
|
Elevator Music
|
I Want The Joy
|
Rita Springer
|
2002
|
Effortless
|
Happy Day
|
Tim Hughes
|
2007
|
Holding Nothing Back
|
In Your Light (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
|
Bethel Live
|
2012
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
Thrill
|
Charlie Hall
|
2008
|
The Bright Sadness
|
I Have Found
|
Kim Walker
|
2008
|
Here Is My Song
|
How Can I Keep From Singing
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2006
|
See The Morning
|
Fields Of Grace
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
2003
|
Fields Of Grace
|
Marvelous Light
|
Charlie Hall
|
2006
|
Flying Into Daybreak
|
Reckless Love
|
Cory Asbury
|
2017
|
Reckless Love – Single
|
Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
2011
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
7AM
|
Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Promises
|
Desperation Band
|
2006
|
Who You Are
|
Plans
|
Tim Hughes
|
2015
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
Joy Is In Our Hearts
|
Sara Groves
|
2009
|
Fireflies And Songs
|
Hymn of Joy (Live)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2015
|
Adore-Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live)
|
Count It All Joy
|
Sovereign Grace Music
|
2005
|
Worship God Live
|
Rejoice
|
Dustin Kensrue
|
2013
|
The Water & The Blood
|
I Will Rejoice
|
Rita Springer
|
2005
|
I Have To Believe
|
Boldly I Approach (The Art Of Celebration)
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
The Art Of Celebration
|
Sparrow
|
Audrey Assad
|
2011
|
Heart
|
Joy Is In This Place
|
Tim Hughes
|
2004
|
When Silence Falls
|
Joyful, Joyful
|
Laura Hackett
|
2010
|
Joy (LIVE)
|
King Of Heaven (Isaiah 61)
|
Charlie Hall
|
2010
|
Passion: Awakening
|
Beauty For Ashes
|
Shane & Shane
|
2004
|
Carry Away
|
8AM
|
Beauty For Ashes (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
2015
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
Joy Of The Lord
|
Rend Collective
|
2016
|
As Family We Go
|
Your Love Never Fails
|
Jesus Culture
|
2008
|
Your Love Never Fails
|
You Are My Joy
|
David Crowder Band
|
2006
|
Passion: Everything Glorious
|
Joy To The World (You Are My Joy)
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
Campfire Christmas Vol. 1
|
The Happy Song
|
Delirious
|
1997
|
The Cutting Edge
|
Tears Of Joy
|
Phil Wickham
|
2013
|
The Ascension
|
Shout For Joy
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
2012
|
Joy To The World (A Christmas Collection)
|
Beautiful Things
|
Shane & Shane
|
2014
|
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
|
What Joy Is Found
|
Jeremy Riddle
|
2007
|
Full Attention
|
Joy
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
The Art of Celebration
|
Rejoice
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2006
|
See The Morning
|
Joy
|
Phil Wickham
|
2011
|
Response
|
9AM
|
Psalm 96 (Let the Earth Rejoice)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
2015
|
Psalms LP
|
A Grateful People/Bless the Lord
|
Watermark
|
2006
|
A Grateful People
|
Rejoice
|
Aaron Shust
|
2014
|
Unto Us
|
Psalm 16 (Fullness of Joy)
|
Shane & Shane
|
2015
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
In Your Presence
|
Jason Upton
|
2008
|
Deeper (Integrity Music)
|
Prayer Medley (I Love Your Presence, Babylon)
|
Anthony Skinner
|
2003
|
Forever and a Day
|
In Your Presence
|
Lcbc Worship
|
2017
|
We Are Lives
|
Come And Let Your Presence
|
The Merchant Band
|
2006
|
The World Can Wait
|
In Your Presence (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
2016
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
In Your Presence (Live)
|
Elevation Worship
|
2013
|
Nothing Is Wasted
|
Presence (My Hearts Desire)
|
Newsboys
|
2004
|
Devotion
|
Im a Lover of Your Presence
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2011
|
Here On Earth
|