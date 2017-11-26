Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Playlist
avatar

Praise & Worship Playlist

November 26th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

Beauty For Ashes

Anthony Skinner

2004

Forever And A Day

Joy of the Lord (Live) [Spontaneous]

Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Joy (Shining Light)

Victory Fellowship Worship Band

2010

Elevator Music

I Want The Joy

Rita Springer

2002

Effortless

Happy Day

Tim Hughes

2007

Holding Nothing Back

In Your Light (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Live

2012

For The Sake Of The World

Thrill

Charlie Hall

2008

The Bright Sadness

I Have Found

Kim Walker

2008

Here Is My Song

How Can I Keep From Singing

Chris Tomlin

2006

See The Morning

Fields Of Grace

Big Daddy Weave

2003

Fields Of Grace

Marvelous Light

Charlie Hall

2006

Flying Into Daybreak

Reckless Love

Cory Asbury

2017

Reckless Love – Single

Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

7AM

Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Promises

Desperation Band

2006

Who You Are

Plans

Tim Hughes

2015

Pocketful of Faith

Joy Is In Our Hearts

Sara Groves

2009

Fireflies And Songs

Hymn of Joy (Live)

Chris Tomlin

2015

Adore-Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live)

Count It All Joy

Sovereign Grace Music

2005

Worship God Live

Rejoice

Dustin Kensrue

2013

The Water & The Blood

I Will Rejoice

Rita Springer

2005

I Have To Believe

Boldly I Approach (The Art Of Celebration)

Rend Collective

2014

The Art Of Celebration

Sparrow

Audrey Assad

2011

Heart

Joy Is In This Place

Tim Hughes

2004

When Silence Falls

Joyful, Joyful

Laura Hackett

2010

Joy (LIVE)

King Of Heaven (Isaiah 61)

Charlie Hall

2010

Passion: Awakening

Beauty For Ashes

Shane & Shane

2004

Carry Away

8AM

Beauty For Ashes (Live)

Chris McClarney

2015

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

Joy Of The Lord

Rend Collective

2016

As Family We Go

Your Love Never Fails

Jesus Culture

2008

Your Love Never Fails

You Are My Joy

David Crowder Band

2006

Passion: Everything Glorious

Joy To The World (You Are My Joy)

Rend Collective

2014

Campfire Christmas Vol. 1

The Happy Song

Delirious

1997

The Cutting Edge

Tears Of Joy

Phil Wickham

2013

The Ascension

Shout For Joy

Lincoln Brewster

2012

Joy To The World (A Christmas Collection)

Beautiful Things

Shane & Shane

2014

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

What Joy Is Found

Jeremy Riddle

2007

Full Attention

Joy

Rend Collective

2014

The Art of Celebration

Rejoice

Chris Tomlin

2006

See The Morning

Joy

Phil Wickham

2011

Response

9AM

Psalm 96 (Let the Earth Rejoice)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

A Grateful People/Bless the Lord

Watermark

2006

A Grateful People

Rejoice

Aaron Shust

2014

Unto Us

Psalm 16 (Fullness of Joy)

Shane & Shane

2015

Psalms, Vol. 2

In Your Presence

Jason Upton

2008

Deeper (Integrity Music)

Prayer Medley (I Love Your Presence, Babylon)

Anthony Skinner

2003

Forever and a Day

In Your Presence

Lcbc Worship

2017

We Are Lives

Come And Let Your Presence

The Merchant Band

2006

The World Can Wait

In Your Presence (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo (Live)

In Your Presence (Live)

Elevation Worship

2013

Nothing Is Wasted

Presence (My Hearts Desire)

Newsboys

2004

Devotion

Im a Lover of Your Presence

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2011

Here On Earth




