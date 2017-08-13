Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6:00 a.m.
|
Strength Of My Heart
|
Rend Collective
|
2014
|
The Art of Celebration
|
Closer (feat. Steffany Frizzell-Gretzinger)
|
Bethel Live
|
2012
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
Be My Desire
|
Brian Campbell
|
2014
|
The One Worth It All
|
Everything and Nothing Less (feat. Chris McClarney)
|
Jesus Culture
|
2016
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
Jesus, Only Jesus
|
Phillips, Craig & Dean
|
2014
|
Above It All
|
This I Believe
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2015
|
No Other Name
|
Praise Him
|
Aaron Gillespie
|
2014
|
Grace Through The Wandering
|
The View from Here (feat. Hillsong UNITED)
|
Stu Garrard
|
2017
|
Beatitudes
|
Beloved
|
Leeland
|
2016
|
Invisible
|
Christ Be All Around Me
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
Zealand Worship
|
2016
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
King of My Heart
|
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
|
2015
|
You Are the Avalanche – EP
|
7:00 a.m.
|
How He Loves
|
David Crowder Band
|
2010
|
Passion: Awakening
|
10,000 Reasons (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
2015
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
|
Whole Again (Come Alive)
|
Lincoln Brewster
|
2014
|
Oxygen
|
Gracefully Broken
|
Matt Redman
|
2017
|
Gracefully Broken
|
Every Battle (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)
|
Rita Springer
|
2017
|
Battles
|
Touch The Sky
|
Hillsong United
|
2015
|
Empires
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
2016
|
Your Mercy
|
God With Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt)
|
Jesus Culture
|
2016
|
Let It Echo
|
Build My Life
|
Housefires
|
2016
|
Housefires III
|
Mighty Warrior
|
Elevation Worship
|
2014
|
Only King Forever
|
Ever Be (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)
|
8:00 a.m.
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
2017
|
Let There Be Light
|
Spirit Of The Living God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
2017
|
Deeper
|
O Come to the Altar
|
Elevation Worship
|
2016
|
Here as in Heaven
|
Find Me At The Feet Of Jesus [Live]
|
Christy Nockels
|
2015
|
Let It Be Jesus [Live]
|
This Is The Day
|
Phil Wickham
|
2012
|
Response
|
You Give Me Life
|
Rita Springer
|
2004
|
Rise Up
|
Have It All
|
Bethel Music & Brian Johnson
|
2016
|
Have It All
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
2016
|
Here as in Heaven
|
At The Cross (Love Ran Red)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2015
|
Love Ran Red
|
Death Was Arrested (feat. Seth Condrey)
|
North Point
|
2017
|
Nothing Ordinary
|
My Victory
|
Crowder
|
2016
|
American Prodigal
|
At Your Name (Forever)
|
Tim Hughes
|
2011
|
Love Shine Through
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Wonder
|
Hillsong United
|
2017
|
(TBD)
|
Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)
|
Gateway Worship
|
2006
|
Cover The Earth
|
What Does It Sound Like (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Live
|
2009
|
Here Is Love
|
Heaven Is Around Us (feat. John Mark McMillan)
|
Stu Garrard
|
2017
|
Beatitudes
|
Freedom Song
|
Christy Nockels
|
2015
|
Let It Be Jesus
|
Glory
|
Phil Wickham
|
2014
|
The Ascension