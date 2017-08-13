Praise & Worship Show Playlist

The Art of Celebration

Strength Of My Heart

For The Sake Of The World

The One Worth It All

Be My Desire

Let It Echo (Live)

Everything and Nothing Less (feat. Chris McClarney)

Above It All

No Other Name

This I Believe

Grace Through The Wandering

The View from Here (feat. Hillsong UNITED)

Christ Be All Around Me

Your Love Is Wild

Your Love Is Wild

You Are the Avalanche – EP

King of My Heart

How He Loves

Whole Again (Come Alive)

I Will Worship You

Let It Echo

God With Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt)

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)

Ever Be (Live)

Let There Be Light

What A Beautiful Name

Spirit Of The Living God

Here as in Heaven

O Come to the Altar

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

Find Me At The Feet Of Jesus [Live]

This Is The Day

You Give Me Life

Have It All

Have It All

Here as in Heaven

At The Cross (Love Ran Red)

At Your Name (Forever)

What Does It Sound Like (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

2009