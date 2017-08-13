Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

August 13th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6:00 a.m.

Strength Of My Heart

Rend Collective

2014

The Art of Celebration

Closer (feat. Steffany Frizzell-Gretzinger)

Bethel Live

2012

For The Sake Of The World

Be My Desire

Brian Campbell

2014

The One Worth It All

Everything and Nothing Less (feat. Chris McClarney)

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo (Live)

Jesus, Only Jesus

Phillips, Craig & Dean

2014

Above It All

This I Believe

Hillsong Worship

2015

No Other Name

Praise Him

Aaron Gillespie

2014

Grace Through The Wandering

The View from Here (feat. Hillsong UNITED)

Stu Garrard

2017

Beatitudes

Beloved

Leeland

2016

Invisible

Christ Be All Around Me

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

Your Love Is Wild

Zealand Worship

2016

Your Love Is Wild

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

2015

You Are the Avalanche – EP

7:00 a.m.

How He Loves

David Crowder Band

2010

Passion: Awakening

10,000 Reasons (feat. Kim Walker-Smith) [Live]

Jesus Culture

2015

Unstoppable Love (Live)

Whole Again (Come Alive)

Lincoln Brewster

2014

Oxygen

Gracefully Broken

Matt Redman

2017

Gracefully Broken

Every Battle (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

Touch The Sky

Hillsong United

2015

Empires

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

2016

Your Mercy

God With Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt)

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo

Build My Life

Housefires

2016

Housefires III

Mighty Warrior

Elevation Worship

2014

Only King Forever

Ever Be (Live)

Bethel Music & Kalley Heiligenthal

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)

8:00 a.m.

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light

Spirit Of The Living God

Meredith Andrews

2017

Deeper

O Come to the Altar

Elevation Worship

2016

Here as in Heaven

Find Me At The Feet Of Jesus [Live]

Christy Nockels

2015

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

This Is The Day

Phil Wickham

2012

Response

You Give Me Life

Rita Springer

2004

Rise Up

Have It All

Bethel Music & Brian Johnson

2016

Have It All

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

2016

Here as in Heaven

At The Cross (Love Ran Red)

Chris Tomlin

2015

Love Ran Red

Death Was Arrested (feat. Seth Condrey)

North Point

2017

Nothing Ordinary

My Victory

Crowder

2016

American Prodigal

At Your Name (Forever)

Tim Hughes

2011

Love Shine Through

9:00 a.m.

Wonder

Hillsong United

2017

(TBD)

Revelation Song (feat. Kari Jobe)

Gateway Worship

2006

Cover The Earth

What Does It Sound Like (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Live

2009

Here Is Love

Heaven Is Around Us (feat. John Mark McMillan)

Stu Garrard

2017

Beatitudes

Freedom Song

Christy Nockels

2015

Let It Be Jesus

Glory

Phil Wickham

2014

The Ascension



