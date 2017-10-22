Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

October 22nd, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

Morning Song

The Digital Age

2013

Evening : Morning

Give Me Jesus

All Sons & Daughters

Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns

My Delight Is In You

Christy Nockels

2013

Passion: Let The Future Begin

The One That Really Matters (feat. Kari Jobe)

Michael W. Smith

2014

Sovereign

Extravagant

Meredith Andrews

2016

Deeper (Deluxe Edition)

I Shall Not Want

Audrey Assad

2013

Fortunate Fall

The Garden

Kari Jobe

2017

The Garden (Deluxe Edition)

All the Poor and Powerless

The Digital Age

2013

Evening : Morning

Hallelujah, To Saving Grace

Bellarive

2014

Before There Was

Always

Kristian Stanfill

2011

Passion: Here For You

Your Mercy

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

7AM

Father You Are All We Need

Citizens & Saints

2014

Join the Triumph

Future / Past

John Mark McMillan

2014

Borderland

Countless Wonders

Chris Tomlin

2013

Burning Lights

Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Music

2013

Tides

Great Are You Lord

All Sons & Daughters

2014

All Sons & Daughters

Endless Hallelujah

Matt Redman

2011

10,000 Reasons

Doxology//Amen

Phil Wickham

2016

Children of God

Holy Spirit

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2011

Here On Earth

Our Father (Live)

Jared Anderson

2014

All the Saints

Open The Eyes Of My Heart

Paul Baloche

2008

The Writers Collection

8AM

Be Lifted High (feat. Brian Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]

I Lift My Hands

Chris Tomlin

2010

And If Our God Is For Us

Holy Roar

Christy Nockels

2000

Passion: The Road To One Day

Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo (Live)

All Consuming Fire (Live)

Chris McClarney

2015

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

Hallelujah To My King

Paul Baloche

2007

Our God Saves

Abide With Me

Matt Maher

2015

Saints and Sinners

Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)

All Sons & Daughters

2013

Live

Never Stop Singing

Tim Hughes

2011

Love Shine Through

Mention of Your Name

Jenn Johnson

2017

After All These Years

God Of Wonders

Paul Baloche

2001

God Of Wonders

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

2016

Never Lose Sight

9AM

Jesus, Only Jesus

Matt Redman

2013

Passion: Let The Future Begin

Prince of Peace

Hillsong United

2015

Empires

The War Is Over

Josh Baldwin

2017

The War Is Over

Break Every Chain (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Jesus Culture

2011

Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago

Better Than Life

Phil Wickham

2016

Children of God

Fling Wide

Misty Edwards

2009

Fling Wide

For the Cross (feat. Brian & Jenn Johnson)

Bethel Music

2013

Tides

Oh Blessed (feat. Anthony Skinner)

Stu Garrard

2017

Beatitudes

God of Miracles (Live)

Chris McClarney

2015

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

We Stand (feat. Chris Quilala)

Jesus Culture

2015

Unstoppable Love (Live)

EndFragment




