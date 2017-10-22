Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Year
|
Album
|
6AM
|
Morning Song
|
The Digital Age
|
2013
|
Evening : Morning
|
Give Me Jesus
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns
|
My Delight Is In You
|
Christy Nockels
|
2013
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
The One That Really Matters (feat. Kari Jobe)
|
Michael W. Smith
|
2014
|
Sovereign
|
Extravagant
|
Meredith Andrews
|
2016
|
Deeper (Deluxe Edition)
|
I Shall Not Want
|
Audrey Assad
|
2013
|
Fortunate Fall
|
The Garden
|
Kari Jobe
|
2017
|
The Garden (Deluxe Edition)
|
All the Poor and Powerless
|
The Digital Age
|
2013
|
Evening : Morning
|
Hallelujah, To Saving Grace
|
Bellarive
|
2014
|
Before There Was
|
Always
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
2011
|
Passion: Here For You
|
Your Mercy
|
Paul Baloche
|
Your Mercy
|
7AM
|
Father You Are All We Need
|
Citizens & Saints
|
2014
|
Join the Triumph
|
Future / Past
|
John Mark McMillan
|
2014
|
Borderland
|
Countless Wonders
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2013
|
Burning Lights
|
Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
2017
|
Starlight (Live)
|
Forever (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Music
|
2013
|
Tides
|
Great Are You Lord
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
Endless Hallelujah
|
Matt Redman
|
2011
|
10,000 Reasons
|
Doxology//Amen
|
Phil Wickham
|
2016
|
Children of God
|
Holy Spirit
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
2011
|
Here On Earth
|
Our Father (Live)
|
Jared Anderson
|
2014
|
All the Saints
|
Open The Eyes Of My Heart
|
Paul Baloche
|
2008
|
The Writers Collection
|
8AM
|
Be Lifted High (feat. Brian Johnson) [Live]
|
Bethel Live
|
2011
|
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]
|
I Lift My Hands
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2010
|
And If Our God Is For Us
|
Holy Roar
|
Christy Nockels
|
2000
|
Passion: The Road To One Day
|
Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
2016
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
All Consuming Fire (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
2015
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
Hallelujah To My King
|
Paul Baloche
|
2007
|
Our God Saves
|
Abide With Me
|
Matt Maher
|
2015
|
Saints and Sinners
|
Your Glory / Nothing But the Blood (Live)
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2013
|
Live
|
Never Stop Singing
|
Tim Hughes
|
2011
|
Love Shine Through
|
Mention of Your Name
|
Jenn Johnson
|
2017
|
After All These Years
|
God Of Wonders
|
Paul Baloche
|
2001
|
God Of Wonders
|
Jesus
|
Chris Tomlin
|
2016
|
Never Lose Sight
|
9AM
|
Jesus, Only Jesus
|
Matt Redman
|
2013
|
Passion: Let The Future Begin
|
Prince of Peace
|
Hillsong United
|
2015
|
Empires
|
The War Is Over
|
Josh Baldwin
|
2017
|
The War Is Over
|
Break Every Chain (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Jesus Culture
|
2011
|
Jesus Culture Awakening: Live From Chicago
|
Better Than Life
|
Phil Wickham
|
2016
|
Children of God
|
Fling Wide
|
Misty Edwards
|
2009
|
Fling Wide
|
For the Cross (feat. Brian & Jenn Johnson)
|
Bethel Music
|
2013
|
Tides
|
Oh Blessed (feat. Anthony Skinner)
|
Stu Garrard
|
2017
|
Beatitudes
|
God of Miracles (Live)
|
Chris McClarney
|
2015
|
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
|
We Stand (feat. Chris Quilala)
|
Jesus Culture
|
2015
|
Unstoppable Love (Live)
